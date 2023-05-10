Suncor says person injured by bear north of Fort McMurray
Suncor Energy says someone was injured by a bear at its oilsands base plant north of Fort McMurray, Alta., on the weekend.
Spokesman Leithan Slade says it happened on Saturday at 8 p.m.
He says the person was taken to hospital and released a few hours later.
Slade says a full investigation is underway and Bear Scare, a wildlife management company, is on site monitoring high-priority locations.
In 2014, a Suncor worker was killed in a bear attack while working near Fort McMurray.
Slade says he could not yet confirm whether the individual injured was employed by Suncor or a contractor.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2023.
