Sunnier and a bit warmer in the Edmonton area today.

Some patchy fog in the region early this morning will burn off pretty quickly and we'll have more sun than cloud through the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 20s this afternoon.

But, as we head into the evening and late-night hours...the rain risk returns.

Thunderstorms will develop in the foothills this afternoon.

Those storms will track east through the evening and overnight.

Most (possibly all) of the storms will pass through areas to the south of Edmonton.

The Red Deer region has a high risk of getting hit with some storms overnight.

Thursday looks like a mid-20s day with (again) a risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorms.

And...again...the Red Deer region has the higher potential.

Cooler air drops in for Friday and the weekend with daytime highs in the 17-21 degree range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 22

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and/or a thunderstorm.

9pm: 17

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19