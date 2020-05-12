EDMONTON -- Back to a bit of sun and back to teen temperatures in the Edmonton region today.

It won't be completely blue skies that we're under today. There will still be SOME cloud.

But more like a "mix of sun and cloud" than the mostly cloudy day we had Monday.

We have some scattered light showers off to the south of the city this morning (Wetaskiwin to Red Deer).

So, there's a SLIGHT risk of a brief sprinkle in areas just SW of Edmonton later this morning.

But most (probably all) of that will miss Edmonton.

Temperatures climb to the 14 or 15 degree range today and then with light wind and clear skies, we'll drop close to zero again Wednesday morning.

In fact, Wednesday morning has the potential to be a couple degrees colder than THIS morning.

We're still probably frost-free in the city. But the suburbs and surrounding areas have a risk of getting a touch of frost.

Then... Sunny and warming up to a high in the mid to upper teens Wednesday.

Watch for a cold front to drop through northern Alberta on Wednesday with some showers that MIGHT flip over to wet snow for parts of the North early Thursday.

Not much risk of seeing any of that in the Edmonton area though.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind - SE 15-20 km/h.

High: 14

Tonight - A few clouds. Light wind.

9pm: 9

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20