EDMONTON -- Cool air lingers through the weekend across most of Alberta.

In fact, Saturday/Sunday morning could be some of the coldest temperatures we've seen this week in Edmonton.

As skies clear later today, those clear skies tonight and Saturday night will probably have us in the mid minus teens by Sat/Sun morning.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the -5 to -10 range with sun and light wind.

After the weekend, warmer air moves in. There's some disagreement amongst the models about how long it'll last.

But, the GEM ensemble keeps us average or warmer than average right through the first two weeks of December.

Average is a high of -4. So, there's a good chance that this current cool snap might be the coldest weather we get between now and mid-December.

We're expecting to be near zero by Monday and above zero Tuesday with a bit of a cooldown after Tuesday.

PRECIP OUTLOOK:

Aside from a few more occasional flurries from the lingering stratus cloud this morning, no significant snowfall is expected over the next few days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

High: -7

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -11

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -8

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -6

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -1

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3