Temperatures slid into the -20s in the foothills and mountain parks this morning.

Edmonton and area slipped to the -10 to -15 range.

So...we're off to a cold start today and although the sun and lack of wind will make it FEEL warmer than Monday, it'll be another chilly day.

Afternoon temperatures will get to the -1 to -4 range for a high in Edmonton and areas to the west (a few spots on western AB may break zero today).

Eastern Alberta will have highs in the -3 to -8 range.

A push of warmer air blasts in tomorrow as temperatures climb back above zero by several degrees.

Daytime highs should be in the 4 to 8 degree range in Edmonton on Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat.

No precipitation is expected in the Edmonton area until the weekend. So, the Halloween forecast looks decent.

Temperatures will hit a high of 6 and should still be a degree or 3 above zero in the evening hours as trick-or-treaters head out.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

High: -2

Evening – Mainly clear

9pm: -6

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday (Halloween) - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 6