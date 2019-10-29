Temperatures slid into the -20s in the foothills and mountain parks this morning.

Edmonton and area slipped to the -10 to -15 range.

So...we're off to a cold start today and although the sun and lack of wind will make it FEEL warmer than Monday, it'll be another chilly day.

Afternoon temperatures will get to the -1 to -4 range for a high in Edmonton and areas to the west (a few spots on western AB may break zero today).

Eastern Alberta will have highs in the -3 to -8 range.

 

A push of warmer air blasts in tomorrow as temperatures climb back above zero by several degrees.

Daytime highs should be in the 4 to 8 degree range in Edmonton on Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat.

 

No precipitation is expected in the Edmonton area until the weekend.  So, the Halloween forecast looks decent.

Temperatures will hit a high of 6 and should still be a degree or 3 above zero in the evening hours as trick-or-treaters head out.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:  

  • Today – Sunny with a few clouds.  Light wind.
  • High:  -2
  • Evening – Mainly clear
  • 9pm:  -6
  • Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -8
  • Afternoon High:  5
  • Thursday (Halloween) - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  0
  • Afternoon High:  5
  • Friday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -3
  • Afternoon High:  6
  • Saturday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of evening showers.
  • Morning Low:  0
  • Afternoon High:  6
  • Sunday - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of showers/flurries.
  • Morning Low:  0
  • Afternoon High:  2