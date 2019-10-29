Sunnier but still cool: This is your Edmonton forecast
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6:52AM MDT
Temperatures slid into the -20s in the foothills and mountain parks this morning.
Edmonton and area slipped to the -10 to -15 range.
So...we're off to a cold start today and although the sun and lack of wind will make it FEEL warmer than Monday, it'll be another chilly day.
Afternoon temperatures will get to the -1 to -4 range for a high in Edmonton and areas to the west (a few spots on western AB may break zero today).
Eastern Alberta will have highs in the -3 to -8 range.
A push of warmer air blasts in tomorrow as temperatures climb back above zero by several degrees.
Daytime highs should be in the 4 to 8 degree range in Edmonton on Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat.
No precipitation is expected in the Edmonton area until the weekend. So, the Halloween forecast looks decent.
Temperatures will hit a high of 6 and should still be a degree or 3 above zero in the evening hours as trick-or-treaters head out.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today – Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.
- High: -2
- Evening – Mainly clear
- 9pm: -6
- Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -8
- Afternoon High: 5
- Thursday (Halloween) - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 0
- Afternoon High: 5
- Friday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -3
- Afternoon High: 6
- Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of evening showers.
- Morning Low: 0
- Afternoon High: 6
- Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers/flurries.
- Morning Low: 0
- Afternoon High: 2