Cloudy, breezy and cool through the morning hours in Edmonton.

Heavier, steadier rain pushed north of the city early this morning.

5-15mm fell between midnight and 6am.

That rain will continue for areas north and west of Edmonton this morning and into the early afternoon.

Edmonton should get some sunny breaks midday and early this afternoon.

THEN...a risk of some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

AND...we have a risk of some funnel clouds developing once again this aftenoon.

Areas near Bonnyville have the greatest risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon, provided they get a bit of sun and some heating.

Large hail looks to be the main threat from those storms, if they develop.

Long Weekend Outlook:

Showers are likely on Saturday with a high in the 15-19 degree range.

Sunday's the nicest day of the weekend with some sun and a high near 21.

Monday - Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high in the 16-20 degree range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Sunny breaks midday and early this afternoon.

40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

High: 19

Evening - 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening.

9pm: 15

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 19

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 17