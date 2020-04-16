EDMONTON -- Soak up some sun and watch the snow melt as temperatures climb this afternoon.

We're off to a chilly start this morning. But, we'll get to 8 or 9 degrees in Edmonton later today.

AND... the warmth is staying.

There's no sign of a return to daytime highs near zero in the 10-day outlook.

Edmonton and area should be in the 7 to 10 degree range today, Friday and Saturday.

Sunday's temperatures jump a handful of degrees and Mon/Tue/Wed will very likely have highs in the mid teens.

(maybe even upper teens)

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:

There's some rain in the forecast as a low pressure system slides in from the NWT.

That'll likely bring showers to NW Alberta this evening/overnight.

Then, widespread scattered showers are anticipated in Central and North-Central AB Friday.

It doesn't look like a heavy, soaking rain for most areas...just scattered showers.

In the Edmonton area, the best chance to see that precip is Friday morning.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

High: 8

Tonight - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

9pm: 4

Friday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon.

Sunny breaks developing late in the day.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 9

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 12

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16