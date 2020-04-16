Sunny today, showers tomorrow: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Soak up some sun and watch the snow melt as temperatures climb this afternoon.
We're off to a chilly start this morning. But, we'll get to 8 or 9 degrees in Edmonton later today.
AND... the warmth is staying.
There's no sign of a return to daytime highs near zero in the 10-day outlook.
Edmonton and area should be in the 7 to 10 degree range today, Friday and Saturday.
Sunday's temperatures jump a handful of degrees and Mon/Tue/Wed will very likely have highs in the mid teens.
(maybe even upper teens)
PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:
There's some rain in the forecast as a low pressure system slides in from the NWT.
That'll likely bring showers to NW Alberta this evening/overnight.
Then, widespread scattered showers are anticipated in Central and North-Central AB Friday.
It doesn't look like a heavy, soaking rain for most areas...just scattered showers.
In the Edmonton area, the best chance to see that precip is Friday morning.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Sunny with some afternoon clouds.
- High: 8
- Tonight - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of a shower.
- 9pm: 4
- Friday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon.
- Sunny breaks developing late in the day.
- Morning Low: 3
- Afternoon High: 9
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -1
- Afternoon High: 8
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 0
- Afternoon High: 12
- Monday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 3
- Afternoon High: 16
- Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 3
- Afternoon High: 16