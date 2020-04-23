EDMONTON -- The sun is back out this morning in the Edmonton area.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday (and we'll have some afternoon wind again).

But it may FEEL a bit warmer than yesterday thanks to the sunnier skies.

Wind will be 20-30 km/h by midday and through the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday might be a bit calmer.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in areas from High Level southeast to Fort McMurray and Cold Lake today.

Regions are far south as Vermilion/Lloydminster have an outside chance of late-day precipitation along that front.

We'll also likely see some more showers and thunderstorms developing in the foothills this afternoon and pushing east early this evening.

Areas from Drayton Valley to Red Deer and then south are the main areas that'll be affected.

Edmonton and area remains mostly dry for the next few days.

There's just a small chance of a few brief and scattered showers late today (similar to yesterday).

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind: WNW 20-30 this afternoon.

High: 16

Tonight - Partly cloudy in the evening, clearing overnight.

9pm: 12

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Mainly sunny. Increasing cloud in the evening.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17