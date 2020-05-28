EDMONTON -- If you've been waiting for a calmer day, get out there and soak it in today.

Sunny, light wind and temperatures climbing to around 20 this afternoon in Edmonton.

Clouds move into western Alberta this afternoon and we'll see some increasing cloud in the Edmonton region late this afternoon/this evening.

By tomorrow, we're back to clouds and some wind.

The risk of rain has diminished. But, still a chance of a few showers in the area, especially in the morning.

A temperature spike still looks likely for the weekend.

Highs should be in the mid 20s Sat/Sun.

But, wind will be a factor (especially Sunday).

Watch for the risk of showers or thunderstorms later in the day Sunday.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mainly sunny with a few clouds moving in late this afternoon.

Light wind.

High: 20

Tonight - Increasing cloud.

9pm: 17

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers (especially in the morning).

Wind - SE 15-20 km/h

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Breezy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.

Windy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20