Super Bowl winner Jon Ryan joins Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks have acquired Super Bowl winner Jon Ryan from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a conditional draft pick in the eighth round of the 2023 CFL draft.

Ryan signed with Hamiltion on July 10 after playing 28 games over the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 40-year-old Regina product started his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2004.

He went on to play 191 games in the NFL over 12 seasons, including 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two with the Green Bay Packers.

He won a Super Bowl in 2014 with the Seahawks.

The Elks are on a bye week, and will play against the B.C. Lions on Aug. 6 in Vancouver.