'Super pumped': Zocalo reopens in Little Italy 10 months after fire

    A long-time Little Italy locale has reopened.

    Zocalo, a greenhouse-boutique-cafe combo on 108 Avenue and 95 Street, welcomed guests back on Wednesday, almost a year after a fire forced it to close. 

    The fire started outside the store in January and spread from a truck to the building. The damage was extensive, and the business has since been closed to undergo renovations.

    "The last 10 months has been traversing a whole new landscape of contractors and insurers, and waiting and more waiting," said co-owner Miranda Ringma.

    "The hardest part was probably the unknowns."

    Ringma is finding the positive in the ordeal, calling the shut-down a chance to rethink and come back "bigger and better than ever."

    "We're excited to partner with new local entrepreneurs who are all abuzz about their work," Ringma said. "It allows us a little time and space to reflect and do things a little differently."

    The flower shop is now being run by Love and Fantasy Flowers, while the cafe is managed by Aspen Coffee roasters.

    Zocalo's cafe and shop reopened on Nov. 5, 2024. They have been closed for 10 months after a fire damaged the business. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)The greenhouse remains closed, with construction expected to last a few more months.

    The reopening fell on the eve of Zocalo's 21st birthday.

    It was a busy morning, Ringma said, with customers "super pumped" to be back in space.

    "We're so grateful for our community of support, our customers who have sent us lovely messages and well-wishes through the last 10 months," she said.

    "We love Little Italy, we love being back open again in Little Italy … It's meant the world." 

