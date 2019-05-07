K-Days will feature some new exhibitions this summer.

Among the additions are an interactive exhibit called “Toytopia” that will feature the world’s largest Etch-A-Sketch and a life-size dollhouse, and an acrobat show called “Pandora’s Boxes” with the SuperDogs.

Fairgoers could also participate in a world record attempt for the most people doing the “baby shark dance.”

“Brush up on your baby shark dance moves and join us,” said Tom Sorel, Northlands digital assets manager.

The usual parade and rides will also return to the city. This year’s musical lineup includes The Offspring, Streetheart, Yukon Blonde, Kip Moore, A Tribe Called Red and Aqua.

K-Days runs July 19 to 28.

More information about its schedule is available online. Tickets are currently on sale.

With files from Nicole Weisberg