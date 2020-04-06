EDMONTON -- The moon will appear larger and brighter than usual Tuesday night.

April 7th's supermoon will be the second and last supermoon of 2020.

Supermoons occur when a full moon coincides with the moon being the closest to Earth in its orbit.

Skies will be partly cloudy over Edmonton and surrounding areas Tuesday night, making for a good opportunity to view the moon. Areas in northeast and southern Alberta may not see much of the super moon due to cloudy conditions.

Supermoons typically appear about six to seven per cent larger and 16 per cent brighter than a normal full moon.

The last supermoon was March 9 and the next one will occur on April 26, 2021.