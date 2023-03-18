Supporters mourning two slain Edmonton police officers at candlelight vigil

A small crowd gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday night for two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty.

Supporters hugged, left flowers and showed their respect for Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan at the Edmonton Police Service West Division.

The two officers were shot and killed early Thursday morning.

Lina Attwell organized the event. She said members of EPS were there to support her and her family through a recent loss, and she wanted to show her support in return.

"They need it right now," she added. "The family members, the community and the responders. They need a big pick-me-up right now."

"Any little gesture right now goes a long way," her husband Ryan Attwell. .

Acting Staff Sergeant Mike Keef thanked memorial goers and said it's important for members of the force to see that show of support from the public.

"We do appreciate when people will come and just offer their condolences and understand that everyone is hurting after an event like this," Keef said.