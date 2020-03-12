EDMONTON -- The grand prize dream home for the 2020 Full House Lottery was unveiled Thursday.

The Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation of the University Hospital Foundation have worked together on this event for 27 years.

This year's grand prize dream house is a two storey fully-furnished home with an estimated value of $2 million.

Other prizes include secondary dream homes, vacation packs, vehicles and more.

All the proceeds from this year's lottery will go to women’s health research at the Lois Hole Hospital, as well as research and patient care for those suffering with multiple sclerosis.

Andrew Otway, president of the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation, says the lottery helps fund cutting edge equipment and research.

“We think that there’s something that can really move the needle on health care, and taking it from good to excellent, that's what Full House and our foundation's available to provide to the hospital,” Otway said.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 780-424-6161.