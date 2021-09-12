Supporting local: Strathcona festival brings best food and artists together

EDMONTON -

The best of Strathcona County’s food scene and artists was offered to residents at a festival Sunday afternoon.

Savour Strathcona brought food trucks, independent restaurants, and artists together to celebrate all things local at the Community Centre Agora.

“It’s just great to see any of the community coming out and helping our local businesses,” said Eiblis Doherty, Strathcona County business development and tourism assistant.

“It’s been a tough year and a half for them so it’s nice if we can support local in any way that we can.”

Eiblis said the annual event was pushed from July to September this year due to COVID-19 restrictions and no taste tickets were sold to limit the amount of touchpoints. Instead, food is purchased directly from vendors.

The event wraps up at 7 p.m.