

Diego Romero and Matthew Black, CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON -- A day before releasing the 2019 budget at the Alberta Legislature, Finance Minister Travis Toews said there won't be cuts across the board.

The UCP says its main goal is to balance the books in its first term, with Alberta's debt currently sitting at $63 billion.

"The first thing we have to do is balance the budget. That's job number one," Toews said Wednesday.

Health and education are the areas expected to be among those affected. Toews confirmed there will be cuts in the public sector, but insisted they don't "need to be that big."

"This is a budget of restraint and it will affect every area of government; certainly the public sector as well."

Health and education concerns

Premier Jason Kenney has pledged the new budget will be tabled without education reductions, but the Alberta Teachers’ Association is worried that it and students will find themselves in the crosshairs of government cuts.

The ATA says Alberta’s K-12 student population is expected to increase by 15,000 students over last year, and by 125,000 students over the past decade.

“Teachers are concerned about how the education budget has not kept up to the population,” said ATA president Jason Schilling.

Apart from support for class size, the ATA says it’s concerned about how any cuts will be felt in the classroom, particularly for special needs students.

“If the government believes in the philosophy of inclusion of students with special needs, then they need to make sure inclusion is appropriately funded,” said Schilling.​

Aside from education, the NDP also shared concerns on how cuts to the health sector may affect Albertans.

"We have seniors facing the terrying prospect of handing over what little money they have to pay for the prescription drugs they need," the Official Opposition said in a news release. "And we have a Health Minister deadset on moving to an American-style model where those with money get the care they need and the rest of us wait forever for a procedure or treatment that may never come."

'Bad information'

Alberta’s unions are also fearing the worst ahead of the budget.

Public-sector workers engaged in a lengthy battle with the UCP government over Bill 9, the Public Sector Wage Arbitration Deferral Act, which delays negotiations for public employees.

Union leaders called the bill a stalling tactic ahead of planned wage cuts.

“If a government has bad information, they’re going to end up making bad policy decisions. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening with the UCP right now,” Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, said in a release.

The provincial budget is expected to be released Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. MDT.