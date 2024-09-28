Surging Blue Bombers blitz Elks 55-27, clinch playoff spot
Zach Collaros had a feeling during warm-up that it could be a special game between his Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Edmonton Elks on Friday.
He was correct.
Collaros threw a career-high six touchdown passes to ignite the Bombers in a 55-27 victory over the Elks that extended their win streak to seven games and clinched a playoff spot for the eighth consecutive season.
"We give a handshake to each other, half the warm-up is done, and you kind of feel everybody is just really locked in, a really high sense of focus," Collaros said.
"I did actually really feel that. I typically don’t enjoy being the guy to have to hype everybody up, but I had to share that with them."
Winnipeg’s first four series of the game resulted in touchdown catches by Nic Demski, Keric Wheatfall and Brady Oliveira, plus a field goal by Sergio Castillo.
The explosion of points had the team’s third straight sellout crowd of 32,243 at Princess Auto Stadium cheering wildly as the CFL West Division-leading Blue Bombers improved to 9-6.
The Elks dropped to 5-10 and have a flicker of a chance to still make the CFL playoffs.
Collaros completed 21 of 26 pass attempts for a season-high 432 yards with the six TDs and no interceptions. His career best for passing in a game is 439 yards.
"We come in as a little circle and you can just see the look in his eyes and just the message he gave us, ‘that something’s different in the air,’" Demski said of Collaros.
"From that moment on it’s like, yeah OK, he’s locked in. And he came out and proved it."
Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who got the start ahead of Tre Ford, had a tough night against Winnipeg’s stifling defence. He was 19-of-34 passing for 223 yards with three TDs and no picks.
"Execution, man," Bethel-Thompson said. "To come in and have a performance like that is extremely disappointing and embarrassing. It’s not who the heck we are."
Edmonton interim head coach Jarious Jackson wasn’t pinning the blame on his quarterback. He also wasn’t backtracking on his decision to start Bethel-Thompson over Ford.
"McLeod’s still our quarterback," Jackson said. "I thought he played well. Early on, we’ve got to help him with some of the calls and some of the things that we’re doing offensively."
He was glad to see his team battle in the second half and believes they can build on that.
Winnipeg led 17-0 after the first quarter, 34-6 at halftime and 41-20 heading into the fourth.
Demski had a pair of TD receptions for 40 and 11 yards, while Kenny Lawler added two majors with catches of six and seven yards.
Lawler finished with a game high of 130 yards off eight catches and Demski had four receptions for 117 yards.
Wheatfall took a pass and turned it into a 61-yard major and Oliveira grabbed a short toss and deked and dashed 33 yards into the end zone.
Winnipeg defensive end TyJuan Garbutt scooped up a fumbled Edmonton pass attempt and ran 62 yards for a TD.
Castillo connected on field goals from 39 and 33 yards and made seven converts.
Edmonton kicker Boris Bede booted an 18-yard field goal at 10:10 of the second quarter to get the visitors on the board. He added a 24-yarder as time expired on the first half and made three converts.
Eugene Lewis, Tevin Jones and Dillon Mitchell each had TD catches for the Elks.
Edmonton’s fortunes turned early.
On Winnipeg’s first series of the game, Lawler fumbled a catch the Elks recovered but a review deemed Lawler had been down by contact.
Three plays later, Collaros fired the ball 40 yards to Demski in the end zone and Castillo hit the convert to begin spinning the numbers on the scoreboard.
Edmonton’s first four possessions ended with three punts and a turnover on downs.
Collaros used the turnover for a TD pass to Wheatfall and 17-0 lead at 12:49 of the first quarter.
Oliveira and Garbutt’s scores made it 31-0 at 6:45 of the second.
Three field goals ended the first half.
Lewis, Lawler and Jones provided three touchdowns for the third-quarter scoring that cut Winnipeg’s lead to 41-20.
Demski added his second TD of the game 23 seconds into the fourth, followed by Lawler’s stretching grab in the end zone at 7:06 to boost the lead 55-20.
Mitchell recorded his 37-yard TD catch as time expired.
Up next
Elks: Host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Blue Bombers: Visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden and Harris call the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a 'measure of justice'
The Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah was a 'measure of justice' for victims of a four-decade 'reign of terror,' U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday.
LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next year
SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a downsized crew to bring them home but not until next year.
At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across southeastern U.S.
Hurricane Helene caused at least 52 deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than three million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
They hit it off on vacation but then he went silent. So she decided to pick up the phone
When a few weeks passed and Nana Prempeh still hadn’t heard from the guy she met on vacation, she turned to her friends for advice.
Sima Sistani, who embraced Ozempic, is out as CEO of WeightWatchers
WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani, who pushed the company into embracing weight-loss drugs, is leaving the position after a two-and-a-half year stint.
Scientists discover hidden ancient forest on treeless island
Trees haven't grown on the Falkland Islands for thousands of years. But tree trunks and branches preserved in peat suggest the islands were once home to a forest.
Russia invokes its nuclear capacity in a UN speech that's full of bile toward the West
Russia's top diplomat warned Saturday against 'trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power,' delivering a UN General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as Western machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere — including inside the United Nations itself.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Alberta municipal leaders squash advocacy for permanent resident voting rights
A Calgary city councillor's plea to have permanent residents be given the right to vote in municipal elections, an idea long dismissed by Premier Danielle Smith as unconstitutional, has been defeated.
-
Second Annual All My Relations Healing Powwow set for BMO Centre
The All My Relations Healing Powwow begins Saturday afternoon at the BMO Centre in Calgary.
-
'I want to leave but I'm scared': Calgarian and her kids stuck in Lebanon as conflict rages on
Safaa went to Lebanon looking to meet with a specialist for her Crohn's disease. Now, she and her four children are caught in the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.
Lethbridge
-
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
-
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death on Sask. First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP says the man who sustained injuries from a serious assault earlier this month has died in hospital.
-
Saskatoon Public Library appoints new CEO
Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) has announced the appointment of Carol Shepstone as the new director of libraries and chief executive officer (CEO).
-
Saskatoon's homeless population nearly doubled this year
Saskatoon's homeless population is on pace to more than double in one year, according to data from the Saskatoon Fire Department.
Regina
-
Sask. man dies in Highway 1 collision just east of Regina
A man from Weyburn, Sask. died following a collision on Highway 1 just east of Regina on Friday morning.
-
Rider fans can tune into CTV to watch Saturday's game if they can’t make it
Rider fans who can’t make Saturday’s game can watch the matchup on CTV.
-
Eight anomalies found in George Gordon First Nation’s search of unmarked graves
George Gordon First Nation has completed their second phase in search of unmarked graves.
Vancouver
-
Goat found wandering streets of East Vancouver, apprehended by police
Vancouver police officers took a goat into custody Friday night.
-
Tentative agreement reached to end Vancouver grain terminal workers' strike
A strike by grain terminal workers at the Port of Metro Vancouver has ended, their employer announced Friday night.
-
Critics see drug debate tainted by politicization in B.C. election campaign
When NDP Leader David Eby announced this month that the province would open "secure facilities" to provide involuntary care for people with severe drug addiction or mental health problems, it represented a moment of policy unity with the rival B.C. Conservatives ahead of the fall election.
Vancouver Island
-
Tentative agreement reached to end Vancouver grain terminal workers' strike
A strike by grain terminal workers at the Port of Metro Vancouver has ended, their employer announced Friday night.
-
Critics see drug debate tainted by politicization in B.C. election campaign
When NDP Leader David Eby announced this month that the province would open "secure facilities" to provide involuntary care for people with severe drug addiction or mental health problems, it represented a moment of policy unity with the rival B.C. Conservatives ahead of the fall election.
-
'It's a dream come true': B.C. composer living with debilitating condition earns red carpet recognition
Ari Kinarthy never imagined he'd become the focus of photographers on a red carpet, back when he was a boy fighting to have fun.
Toronto
-
'Imagine a world without their song': Toronto photographer wins international award for picture of 4,000 dead birds
Thousands of dead birds, from kingfishers to blue jays, encircle a wild turkey to illustrate in one snapshot a mere fragment of how many die from colliding into glass windows – a death that can be easily prevented, the Torontonian photographer says.
-
Woman injured after TTC bus goes into hydro pole in Rexdale
A woman was taken to hospital after a TTC bus collided with a hydro pole in Rexdale Saturday morning.
-
Police investigating after man comes to hospital with gunshot wound
Toronto police are investigating after one person came to hospital with a gunshot wound overnight.
Montreal
-
Mad Dog Wrestling honours Quebec WWE legend, raises funds for sick children
World Wrestling Entertainment Hall-of-Famer Maurice "Mad Dog" Vachon is the inspiration for a local wrestling production company that will bear his name host events on Montreal's West Island to raise money and create memories for sick children.
-
Montreal's Maghrebi community sounds alarm on deadly gangs recruiting youth
Members of Montreal’s Maghrebi community are gathering in a city park this afternoon to sound the alarm about what they call the “scourge” of street gangs recruiting youth to carry out criminal acts.
-
Attempted murder in Lachine
A 44-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being shot in the upper body in the Lachine borough on Friday night.
Atlantic
-
Teacher 'recruitment team' and new bridge focus of N.B. election campaign’s 10th day
Education and infrastructure were the focus of promises made on the tenth day of New Brunswick’s provincial election campaign.
-
Man, 51, charged following disturbance in Beaver Bank: N.S. RCMP
RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment say they have charged a man with multiple offences, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, following a disturbance in Beaver Bank, N.S.
-
This 'old barn' is a monument to Canada's hockey roots, but its future is unclear
Windsor, N.S. has long-claimed to be the 'birthplace of hockey.' Local historians believe the game has roots in the town, located in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
Winnipeg
-
The time for fall suppers is here. Here's everything you need to know
As the temperatures begin to drop and the leaves change colour, the time for fall suppers has returned in Manitoba.
-
2 cats rescued in Westwood house fire
Two cats were rescued early Saturday morning after a house fire in Winnipeg’s Westwood neighbourhood.
-
Manitoba signs off on sale of Portage Place
The Province of Manitoba has signed off on the sale of Portage Place, finalizing a deal with all three levels of government for True North to purchase the mall.
Ottawa
-
Police officers from across Ontario participate in 'Run to Remember' from Toronto to Ottawa
Police officers from all over Ontario have been running from Toronto to Ottawa the past few days for the National Police Officers' Memorial Run (NPOMR).
-
Woman dies in early morning Outaouais crash
Quebec provincial police are investigating after a woman in her 20's was killed in an early morning car crash in the city of Gracefield on Saturday morning.
-
Canadian innovators, tech leaders gather in Ottawa: GCXpo 2024
Canadian innovators and technical leaders gathered in Ottawa Thursday to demonstrate the latest cutting-edge technology.
Northern Ontario
-
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
-
'I love you but I hate you.' What to do when you can't stand your long-term partner
It's often said there is a thin line between love and hate, but is it OK to sometimes hate your long-term partner? If you ask actress Jamie Lee Curtis, it's practically necessary.
-
LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
Barrie
-
One injured in Midland fire
Midland Fire Service, Southern Georgian Bay OPP and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to an early Saturday morning fire at a residence in Midland, which sent one person to hospital.
-
Motorcyclist dies in Muskoka crash
Huntsville OPP is investigating a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon that resulted in the death of a motorcycle driver.
-
Police swarm home after man allegedly confronts snowmobile owner with crossbow
Several heavily armed officers descended on a home in the southeast area of Barrie Thursday afternoon after reports of a man armed with a crossbow.
Kitchener
-
Preparations underway for a busy homecoming weekend
It’s homecoming weekend for many students and alumni and preparations are underway to ensure it’s a safe celebratory weekend.
-
What is Ontario's homeworkers' minimum wage, and why is it higher than general minimum wage?
When Ontario’s minimum wage goes up on Oct. 1, another group of workers will also see an increase. But what is the homeworkers’ minimum wage?
-
Kitchener Rangers drop the puck on a new season
The Kitchener Rangers returned to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday to the roar of thousands of eager fans.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Annual Fall Colour Ride raises thousands for Children’s Health Foundation
For 28 years, motorcycle riders have gathered at Hully Gully in London, Ont. to raise money for the Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) and enjoy a fall ride.
-
Fake advertisement for free plants prompts warning from OPP
The fraud involves an advertisement that has been circulated in the community which advertises free garden plants and supplies for local business Canadale.
-
At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across southeastern U.S.
Hurricane Helene caused at least 52 deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than three million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.
Windsor
-
NEW
NEW Teen arrested for assault after holding a young woman by her hair, burning her arms
An incident in Chatham on Friday afternoon has resulted in charges for several young people.
-
Residential fire in south Windsor summons more than two dozen firefighters
Windsor Fire Service is on the scene of a house fire in South Windsor this morning. A single-family dwelling was reported to have been the location of an early morning fire.
-
St. Clair students flock to job fair, with hundreds of applications
Students looking for work while they study had an opportunity to scope out the local employment scene on Wednesday when St. Clair College held its second annual part time job fair.