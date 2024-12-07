Surging Oilers continue critical home stretch vs. Blues

The Edmonton Oilers kicked off a crucial home-heavy stretch with a convincing win and will look to build off it when they play host to the rejuvenated St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

The Oilers are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday that opened a stretch of eight of nine games at home before the Christmas break.

Edmonton boasts a middling 6-6-1 home record, but has won four of five games overall, and scored 20 goals in that stretch.

"Leading into the game, we were No. 2 in expected goals for, and we've been pretty much two or three all season long," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "And just this last week or so, we've been able to put the pucks in the net. A little bit is about generating chances, and we've generated chances, but it's also about having the skill to finish."

To no surprise, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are leading the offensive charge during Edmonton's winning streak after a sluggish start. The Oilers also received a huge boost against the Blue Jackets with Zach Hyman's return after missing five games due to injury. He promptly scored twice.

Hyman, who scored 54 goals last season, managed only three tallies in his first 20 games this season.

"Being back is the best," Hyman said. "To get a win and being able to contribute feels good. I think it was a good reset. I obviously didn't have the greatest start. When I say not the greatest start, I just wasn't scoring. I thought I was playing pretty good and getting looks and getting chances and whatnot. Eventually, they were going to go in."

The Blues arrive after their roller-coaster 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, when they surrendered leads of 2-0 and 3-2 before recovering to net the victory.

"We didn't have it for whatever reason, but we believe we're a good team and good teams find ways to do it on the road, whether it's overtime, whether it's late in the game," said St. Louis forward Robert Thomas, who scored once in a three-point outing. "We just fought and found a way to get a win."

The Blues sport a 4-0-1 record since Jim Montgomery took the coaching reins on Nov. 24, and have won the first two clashes of a four-game road trip, which opened with a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

"I think just everyone's committed to giving their best effort," St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington said. "I think system-wise it's been a positive change, and he finds a way to get the best out of his guys, encouraging, good meetings and his sense of humor. ... It's fun playing hockey right now and just getting those two points. You could see the excitement on our team."

This game marks the return to Edmonton for forward Dylan Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg, who both left after signing offer sheets with the Blues that the Oilers did not match.

Broberg, who collected two assists in Calgary, has netted 12 points in 15 games this season, while Holloway is riding a five-game point streak in which he has collected four goals and four assists.

"I've been thinking about it for a bit. It should be fun," said Holloway, who expects Edmonton fans to boo him. "It'll be different playing on the opposite side, but at the same time, it'll be a fun experience."