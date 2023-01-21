Surging Oilers look to add to Canucks' struggles

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) skates through centre ice past Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland (8) and Jason Dickinson (18) on his way to scoring a goal during the second period of a pre-season NHL hockey game in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) skates through centre ice past Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland (8) and Jason Dickinson (18) on his way to scoring a goal during the second period of a pre-season NHL hockey game in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island