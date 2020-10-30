EDMONTON -- A 30-year-old man is still in hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot, and police are looking for the people responsible.

It happened shortly before 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the area of 109 Street and 98 Street.

The man was found in the street by passers-by and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe he was shot inside a home in the area of 110 Avenue and 101 Street.

Investigators are now releasing images of two of the people believed to be responsible in hopes of finding them.

They left the scene in a dark coloured SUV that appears to be a 2000-2006 GMC Yukon, Denali or Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police are looking for two men, a woman, and a fourth person who was driving the SUV.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the people involved is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.