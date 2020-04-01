EDMONTON -- Police have released shocking surveillance video showing a shooting in west Edmonton, but so far no injuries have been reported.

Officers were called to a parking lot behind a business near 125 Street and 118 Avenue at around 2:40 a.m. Monday, March 23.

They received reports that a group of males were involved in an altercation that resulted in one man firing shots at another man.

"The group then dispersed, with some of the males leaving the scene in two different vehicles," police said in a news release.

In the video surveillance footage, a man and several others emerge from two vehicles, apparently struggling.

As the man tries to flee, the shooter appears to fire two shots at him.

It's unclear if any bullets struck the man, though, as police said they have not received reports of injuries linked to the incident.

Investigators are hoping someone may recognize one of the men and are asking anyone with information to call them.