

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton family who has lost their daughter in a collision, has now had some irreplaceable items belonging to her stolen.

On May 9 and May 23, a thief broke into Leslie and Rick Morgenstern’s Belgraviahome, stealing their vehicle and more than $120,000 worth of jewelry.

“Some of it was expensive jewelry, which also included my own pieces, such as my wedding ring and jewelry from my sister who has since passed. More importantly, this individual took things much more valuable than money -- he stole some of the few treasured items I had left from Mia,” said Leslie.

Her daugher, Mia, and son-in-law died in a 2006 collision in B.C. The Morgensterns have been raising their two grandchildren since.

During the first breakin, the thief made off with not only the jewelry but a key fob to Leslie’s 2008 black Acura MDX (license #BBR1797), something that wasn’t initially noticed, until the thief returned and broke into their detached garage and drove away with her vehicle.

“This has left my husband and I feeling very vulnerable, emotional and very unsettled as a result. I had planned on giving my granddaughter one of her mother’s necklaces for her prom. Sadly, that won’t be happening now,” Leslie added.

Edmonton police have arrested 38-year-old Joshua Little, who is now facing multiple charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen identity, break-and-enter, theft, and failure to comply with probation orders.

Since Little’s arrest, some of the jewelry has been returned, but there are many pieces with sentimental value that were never found.

“We’re hopeful that someone out there will understand the significance of this jewelry to my family and return it promptly,” Leslie said.

Anyone with information about these residential break and enters or the whereabouts of the stolen jewelry or 2008 black Acura MDX is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567