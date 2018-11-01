Months after police asked for the public’s help to identify a man believed to have been behind a series of sexual assaults in north Edmonton, EPS said one man had been arrested and charged.

Police said two assaults were reported on May 16, 2018 in the Newton area, then police received a report of a third assault in the Beverly area on July 15. In early August, police asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect, truck and trailer that had been captured on security cameras.

On Oct. 12, two more assaults in the Kensington neighbourhood were reported – but investigators weren’t sure if they were connected to the earlier assaults.

Less than two weeks after the most recent assaults, investigators managed to identify and locate a suspect.

James Edward Shaw, 36, was arrested on Oct. 24 in Ardrossan. He’s facing five counts of sexual assault.

Police believe there may be others who have had similar encounters with Shaw, and are asking any potential victims to come forward by calling EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).