

The Canadian Press





Calgary police are investigating the disappearance of a woman and her daughter as potential homicides.

Investigators have arrested a suspect that knows the pair, but no charges have been laid.

The child's biological father is not a suspect.

Police and others are searching for signs of Jasmine Lovett, who is 25, and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson, in the city and in rural areas west of Calgary.

Lovett was last seen on April 16th.