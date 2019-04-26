Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Suspect arrested in disappearance of Calgary mom and daughter
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aaliyah Sanderson were last seen alive on April 16, 2019 (images: Calgary Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 5:15AM MDT
Calgary police are investigating the disappearance of a woman and her daughter as potential homicides.
Investigators have arrested a suspect that knows the pair, but no charges have been laid.
The child's biological father is not a suspect.
Police and others are searching for signs of Jasmine Lovett, who is 25, and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson, in the city and in rural areas west of Calgary.
Lovett was last seen on April 16th.