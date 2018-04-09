Red Deer RCMP have arrested and charged a man after a break-in at an electronics store in late March.

At 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 27 Red Deer RCMP responded to an alarm at Mobi Jack Phone Repair on Timberlands Drive where nearly $17,000 worth of electronics were stolen.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Aaron James Campbell thanks to surveillance images and forensic evidence collected by the RCMP forensic identification team.

On Wednesday, April 4 shortly before 11 p.m. Red Deer RCMP identified a suspicious vehicle downtown; they pulled the car over and conducted a high-risk arrest without incident after seeing what appeared to be a handgun in the suspect’s possession.

Campbell is alleged to have broken into the business by breaking through the drywall of a neighbouring business stealing cell phones, phone parts, phone cases, power bars and other phone-related products, as well several laptops owned by the business.

Campbell faces the following charges:

  • Break and enter and theft over $5,000
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Fail to comply with conditions (X2) and
  • Fail to comply with probation

Campbell also faces charges regarding his arrest on April 4, when he was found to be in possession of a paintball gun, break-in instruments and what is believed to be crystal meth:

  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Fail to comply with conditions X 5
  • Possess break-in instruments and
  • Possession of Schedule I substance

Campbell has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on April 18 at 9:30 a.m.