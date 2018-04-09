Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Suspect arrested in Red Deer $17,000 mobile phone store break-in
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 1:49PM MDT
Red Deer RCMP have arrested and charged a man after a break-in at an electronics store in late March.
At 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 27 Red Deer RCMP responded to an alarm at Mobi Jack Phone Repair on Timberlands Drive where nearly $17,000 worth of electronics were stolen.
Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Aaron James Campbell thanks to surveillance images and forensic evidence collected by the RCMP forensic identification team.
On Wednesday, April 4 shortly before 11 p.m. Red Deer RCMP identified a suspicious vehicle downtown; they pulled the car over and conducted a high-risk arrest without incident after seeing what appeared to be a handgun in the suspect’s possession.
Campbell is alleged to have broken into the business by breaking through the drywall of a neighbouring business stealing cell phones, phone parts, phone cases, power bars and other phone-related products, as well several laptops owned by the business.
Campbell faces the following charges:
- Break and enter and theft over $5,000
- Mischief under $5,000
- Fail to comply with conditions (X2) and
- Fail to comply with probation
Campbell also faces charges regarding his arrest on April 4, when he was found to be in possession of a paintball gun, break-in instruments and what is believed to be crystal meth:
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Fail to comply with conditions X 5
- Possess break-in instruments and
- Possession of Schedule I substance
Campbell has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on April 18 at 9:30 a.m.