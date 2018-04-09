

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Red Deer RCMP have arrested and charged a man after a break-in at an electronics store in late March.

At 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 27 Red Deer RCMP responded to an alarm at Mobi Jack Phone Repair on Timberlands Drive where nearly $17,000 worth of electronics were stolen.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Aaron James Campbell thanks to surveillance images and forensic evidence collected by the RCMP forensic identification team.

On Wednesday, April 4 shortly before 11 p.m. Red Deer RCMP identified a suspicious vehicle downtown; they pulled the car over and conducted a high-risk arrest without incident after seeing what appeared to be a handgun in the suspect’s possession.

Campbell is alleged to have broken into the business by breaking through the drywall of a neighbouring business stealing cell phones, phone parts, phone cases, power bars and other phone-related products, as well several laptops owned by the business.

Campbell faces the following charges:

Break and enter and theft over $5,000

Mischief under $5,000

Fail to comply with conditions (X2) and

Fail to comply with probation

Campbell also faces charges regarding his arrest on April 4, when he was found to be in possession of a paintball gun, break-in instruments and what is believed to be crystal meth:

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with conditions X 5

Possess break-in instruments and

Possession of Schedule I substance

Campbell has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on April 18 at 9:30 a.m.