Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Suspect captured after trying to stab 3 people: Edmonton police
EDMONTON -- Police have apprehended a 29-year-old man who allegedly attempted to stab three people Saturday morning.
Officers were called at approximately 9:45 a.m. to the area of 151 Avenue and 93 Street in Edmonton after reports of a man trying to stab people.
The suspect was confronted by the first victim after he broke a window in the victim's home.
The suspect then attempted to stab the complainant and fled down the street, where he allegedly attacked and stabbed a man on his front lawn.
It was then reported he tried to stab a third person after he was seen vandalizing vehicles on the street.
The suspect fled the area on a skateboard.
He was found in the area of 87 Street and 146 Avenue, police say.
More to come....