EDMONTON -- Police have apprehended a 29-year-old man who allegedly attempted to stab three people Saturday morning.

Members were called at approximately 9:45 a.m. to the area of 151 Avenue and 93 Street after reports of a man trying to stab people.

The suspect was confronted by the first victim after he broke a window in the victim's home.

The suspect then attempted to stab the complainant and fled down the street, where he allegedly attacked and stabbed a man on his front lawn.

It was then reported he tried to stab a third person after he was seen vandalizing vehicles on the street.

The suspect fled the area on a skateboard.

He was found in the area of 87 Street and 146 Avenue, police say.

More to come....