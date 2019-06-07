

One man is facing charges after an alleged stabbing incident in Rocky Mountain House on Wednesday.

STARS was called to the scene. A spokesperson said a 34-year-old man was taken to the U of A hospital in Edmonton in critical condition. A second man, 19, was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

RCMP said both men remain in hospital in stable condition.

Christian Coby Cutter, 21, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Police said Cutter was co-operative with investigators on scene.

He will appear in court June 19.