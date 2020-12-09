EDMONTON -- Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a male suspect was shot and killed by Mounties in Grande Prairie on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance near 100 Street and 132 Avenue at around 8:15 p.m.

RCMP say the suspect and officers got into an altercation during which officers opened fire.

The suspect sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating.