EDMONTON -- Police say a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a Nov. 16 shooting that happened outside a Maskwacis round dance has turned himself in.

On Nov. 16, a 21-year-old man was shot at the event on Louis Bull First Nation.

He has since been released from hospital.

Using witnesses and video surveillance, police identified and charged 19-year-old Kashton Bull in relation to the attempted murder.

Police were unable to immediately locate him and warned the public he may have been in the Edmonton area.

On Tuesday, RCMP confirmed Bull turned himself in without incident and is no longer wanted.

Bull is said to also have ties to the Maskwacis and Sucker Creek Frist Nations.