Suspect in Maskwacis attempted murder turns himself in
Police is asking for the public's help in locating Kashton Bull, 19, but said he should not be approached. (Photo provided.)
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 3:55PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 26, 2019 11:26AM MST
EDMONTON -- Police say a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a Nov. 16 shooting that happened outside a Maskwacis round dance has turned himself in.
On Nov. 16, a 21-year-old man was shot at the event on Louis Bull First Nation.
He has since been released from hospital.
Using witnesses and video surveillance, police identified and charged 19-year-old Kashton Bull in relation to the attempted murder.
Police were unable to immediately locate him and warned the public he may have been in the Edmonton area.
On Tuesday, RCMP confirmed Bull turned himself in without incident and is no longer wanted.
Bull is said to also have ties to the Maskwacis and Sucker Creek Frist Nations.