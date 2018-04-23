Edmonton police confirmed Monday morning that the suspect in a violent attack at Southgate Centre, that left one person dead, had been arrested.

Police said Jordan Martin Cushnie, 23, was arrested by RCMP officers in Lac La Biche Sunday.

RCMP said officers received a tip that Cushnie was at a home in Deer Meadows at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. He was later found and arrested without incident at the home.

Cushnie was the subject of a province-wide warrant for charges of second degree murder, robbery, mischief under $5,000 and possession of break and enter tools.

Police issued the warrant following the death of Iain Armstrong, 61.

On Tuesday, April 17, Armstrong was rushed to hospital after he was brutally attacked while trying to stop a robbery at a kiosk in Southgate Centre.

He succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon, and police issued the province-wide warrant for Cushnie’s arrest the next day.

The EPS Homicide Section is still investigating. Police said as of Monday morning, Cushnie had been transported back to Edmonton and remained in police custody.

RCMP said he could face a number of charges relating to his arrest in Lac La Biche, but they had not yet been sworn Monday afternoon.