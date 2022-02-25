Suspect killed by Edmonton police had fake gun; at least 6 bullets hit building of dead resident

A 36-year-old man who was shot and killed by police Wednesday night after allegedly robbing a liquor store in central Edmonton had a fake gun, investigators have revealed.

A man, 59, who lived in a building that was struck by gunfire, was also killed.

He had an "apparent gunshot wound" and died in hospital, according to a news release from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

Police said the suspect produced a weapon while robbing a liquor store in the area of 113 Street and 104 Avenue around 6:25 p.m.

Officers caught up to the man about 35 minutes later near 107 Avenue and 105 Street.

He ran from police and a "confrontation occurred," ASIRT said.

Several officers fired at the suspect and he was declared dead at the scene.

ASIRT did not specify how many bullets were fired by how many officers, but six bullet holes were clearly visible in the building behind the robbery suspect. At least two windows were punctured by gunfire.

Bullet holes in an apartment building near where two men were killed in an EPS shooting on Feb. 23, 2022. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

CTV News Edmonton obtained a photo from a resident that shows three EPS officers facing the suspect, who is on the ground. An LRT line and two chain fences separate the police from their suspect.

ASIRT said the robbery suspect had an "imitation firearm," but an image was not provided to news outlets.

"A 59-year-old man was located in medical distress in an apartment adjacent to the confrontation. Emergency first aid was provided for an apparent gunshot wound. EMS transported the 59-year-old man to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead shortly after arriving," ASIRT officials said in their update.

Investigators are still looking into the actions of police and their use of force.

Police chief Dale McFee and a representative for the management company that the 59-year-old man worked for both expressed sadness about his death on Thursday.

On Friday, ASIRT posted a note on nearby buildings asking for anyone with evidence to call them at 780-644-1483.

Someone also posted a note on the building that read, "what happened was not okay." That message also included toll-free numbers for mental health support lines.

A message posted on an apartment building near where an EPS shooting happened on Feb. 23, 2022. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)