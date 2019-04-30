Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Suspect shot by police in Lloydminster, ASIRT investigating
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 5:44AM MDT
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the actions of an RCMP officer who shot a suspect in Lloydminster on Monday.
According to RCMP, officers were trying to arrest a suspect driving a stolen vehicle around 3:20 p.m. when the suspect fled the scene on foot. An RCMP officer chased after the suspect and shot them.
The suspect was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, no officers were injured.