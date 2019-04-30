

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the actions of an RCMP officer who shot a suspect in Lloydminster on Monday.

According to RCMP, officers were trying to arrest a suspect driving a stolen vehicle around 3:20 p.m. when the suspect fled the scene on foot. An RCMP officer chased after the suspect and shot them.

The suspect was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, no officers were injured.