

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





One person is receiving medical attention after being shot during a confrontation with RCMP officers near Maskwacis Monday.

Maskwacis RCMP said members responded to a complaint of shots fired on Samson First Nation just after midnight. Two of the responding officers were searching for a suspect on foot when they came across two suspects.

In the confrontation that followed, a police weapon was fired.

According to RCMP, one suspect was injured and being treated for non-life threatening injuries at an Edmonton hospital.

The second suspect was located.

No officers were hurt. Police said there was no concern for public safety at any point during the event.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the officers’ conduct, in addition to RCMP being the lead investigative agency for the events leading up to the shooting.

Samson First Nation is located approximately 90 kilometres south of Edmonton.