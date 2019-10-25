A man accused of slashing a woman in the neck in an apparent domestic assault has been found dead.

Police say the death of 52-year-old Barton Lohouse, wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault, is considered non-criminal.

Police aren't saying where or when Lohouse's body was found.

Lohouse was sought by police after the assault took place Saturday, Oct. 19.

The woman was slashed in the neck outside her home in the area of 140 Avenue and 21 Street.

Police said at the time that Lohouse was considered armed and dangerous and that he could also harm himself.

Investigators said they would not be releasing any more information about his death.