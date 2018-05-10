Police said a male who fled police custody late Wednesday night, but managed to escape, was arrested again early Thursday morning.

Edmonton Police said officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle in the area of 141 Street and 121 Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.

Officers took 22-year-old Luke Belcourt into custody, but he escaped the area on foot while still wearing handcuffs.

Police issued an alert before 2 a.m. Thursday, asking for the public’s help to track Belcourt down. He was wanted for charges of escaping lawful custody, breach of recognizance and obstruction.

An hour later, an EPS spokesperson said Belcourt had been arrested.