Police said a male who fled police custody late Wednesday night, but managed to escape, was arrested again early Thursday morning.

Edmonton Police said officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle in the area of 141 Street and 121 Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.

Officers took 22-year-old Luke Belcourt into custody, but he escaped the area on foot while still wearing handcuffs.

Police issued an alert before 2 a.m. Thursday, asking for the public’s help to track Belcourt down. He was wanted for charges of escaping lawful custody, breach of recognizance and obstruction.

EPS said Belcourt was found outside a home in the area of 140 Avenue and 117 Street, where he was arrested at about 2:30 a.m.

Charges are pending against Belcourt.