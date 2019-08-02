Suspected explosive device found at Red Deer dump, no threat to public: RCMP
The City of Red Deer Waste Management Facility. (Angie Mellen/CTV News Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 11:49AM MDT
Red Deer RCMP is currently on scene at the dump on 40 Avenue after receiving reports of a potential explosive device.
A portion of the centre has been blocked off while police investigate, but the rest of the facility is still open for business.
The RCMP’s explosive disposal unit from Edmonton is on the way to Red Deer to assist.
Police do not believe there is any threat to public safety.