A 65-year-old driver suspected of driving impaired died in a crash in Sherwood Park Monday night.

RCMP located a possible impaired driver travelling east on Baseline Road at approximately 10:19 p.m.

Mounties attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued driving erratically.

The driver hit a semi-truck that was turning south from Highway 16 to Highway 21 a short time later, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene and the driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries.

No charges will be laid and the crash remains under investigation.