    • Suspects in targeted Duggan shooting sought by Edmonton police

    Edmonton police are hoping the public can help identify people involved in a shooting in the southside neighbourhood of Duggan in September 2024.
    Edmonton police are hoping the public can help identify people involved in a shooting in the southside neighbourhood of Duggan last month.

    Shots were fired outside the Duggan Community Hall, on 106 Street NW at 38 Avenue, around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 25.

    Police say the shooters, two males, approached a group of people gathered near a white SUV in the hall's parking lot and fired several rounds toward the group.

    The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has released security video from the area that night, in which 11 gunshots can be heard before the suspects can be seen fleeing.

    Police say they ran northbound through the field of St. Augustine Catholic School. They were last seen running north through Rideau Park.

    While no one was injured, police say several bullets struck nearby homes.

    Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

    Anyone with any information about the identity of either of the two suspects is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

