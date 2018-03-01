Edmonton police said traffic was diverted in the downtown core Thursday morning, after officers were called to investigate a reported suspicious package – hours later, police said the bag turned out to be empty.

Police said they received the 911 call just before 7 a.m. Thursday from security at the Edmonton Tower, on 101 Street and 104 Avenue.

EPS said reports indicated a man made a threat to a security guard at the building, and dropped a duffel bag on 102 Street.

The building was evacuated by police, and the EPS Explosives Disposal Unit was called in to investigate.

Traffic in the area was diverted for several hours, and 102 Street between 103 and 104 Avenue was shut down.

Police later said the suspicious package turned out to be an empty bag.

“In the end, our explosives experts were able to determine this was more of a hoax than anything,” Sgt. Curtis Maron said at the scene. “We’ll be following up our other leads to see if we can locate and identify the person involved.”

The individual who made the threat could be facing charges of mischief in this case.