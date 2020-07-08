EDMONTON -- Leduc RCMP are looking for the attendees of a house party last month at which a 19-year-old was killed in what police have deemed a homicide.

Police were called to the party at 2:05 a.m., June 18 after a man was injured.

EMS attended and pronounced 19-year-old Jacob Michael Chitze dead, police said.

The death has now been ruled a homicide and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

There is no known connection between Chitze and his assailants, said police.

Police say there was approximately 100 people at the party, and believe there could be video of the incident leading to Chitze's death.

Anyone who was at the party and has information, or video to provide, is asked to contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).​