

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Heavy police presence was seen Sunday morning at a community hall in southwest Edmonton, where investigators were looking into the “suspicious death” of a man.

Four EPS vehicles and numerous personnel were on scene at the Royal Gardens Community League, located at 4030 117 Street NW.

Police said patrol officers were called to the area around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a weapons complaint from a caller in Royal Gardens. When they arrived, police learned a 37-year-old man had been taken to the hospital by his friends.

He later died from his injuries.

EPS said its homicide section was investigating the incident and that an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Sunday morning, evidence markers were scattered throughout the community hall parking lot and a nearby playground. Police were seen removing items from the hall, and dusting one of the several vehicles still left in its parking lot. Multiple officers were focused on what appeared to be a bullet hole in the side of the building.

A neighbour told CTV Edmonton he heard screeching tires up and down the street around 2 a.m., and that his friend who lives across the street heard screams around the same time.

On its Facebook page, Royal Gardens Community League said there was “an incident with a renter” in the parking lot.

Parts of the lot and 41 Avenue were cordoned off by police for the investigation.

Police are now focused on the road...taking shots of what was most likely those screeching tires the neighbour I spoke with heard. pic.twitter.com/r7wHQEEYmr — Timm Bruch (@TimmCTV) October 21, 2018

Police have asked anyone with information about the event to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Timm Bruch