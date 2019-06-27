Suspicious death in north Edmonton
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 11:05AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 12:30PM MDT
Edmonton police are on scene of a suspicious death in north Edmonton.
The southbound lanes of 50 Street between Manning Drive and 137 Avenue are closed for the investigation.
Officers were called to a walkway in the area around 10 a.m.
Homicide detectives are on scene and forensics officers and the medical examiner have been called.
This is a developing story; more details will be released as they become available.