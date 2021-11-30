Suspicious death on rural road west of Edmonton under investigation

Edmonton -

The death of a man found in a Spruce Grove ditch Tuesday morning is suspicious, RCMP said.

Mounties were called to Range Road 271 between Highway 16A and Highway 628 at around 8 a.m.

The man died on scene, police said. His death is suspicious.

The road was closed for several hours on Tuesday as police investigated on scene.

A man was found dead in a Spruce Grove ditch on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (CTV News Edmonton)

The RCMP are now asking for footage of the area from Monday at 6 p.m. until Tuesday at 8 a.m., as well as information on suspicious vehicles or people.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.