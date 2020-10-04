EDMONTON -- The teenage girl who died after an assault on Friday night has been identified by family as Sierra Chalifoux, 13.

Chalifoux died in hospital after an assault in the area of 75 Street and Mount Lawn Road NW on Friday evening.

The Edmonton police homicide section is now investigating her death.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Catholic Schools confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that Chalifoux was a Grade 8 student at one of their schools.

The board will have members of its Critical Response Team at the school on Monday to support students who knew her.