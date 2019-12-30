EDMONTON -- Police have now confirmed that three deaths in Edmonton previously classified as suspicious are homicides.

Franklin Delano Hudson, 74, was found dead on Nov. 12 in his home in the area of 99 Avenue and 106 Street when police arrived to perform a welfare check.

An autopsy was conducted on Hudson on Nov. 14, but police have not released the cause of death.

The body of Rebecca Hunter, 35, was found outside a home in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street on Nov. 13.

An autopsy conducted the next day found that Hunter’s death was a homicide, although police are not releasing her cause of death.

The body of Breianna Schamber, 25, was found in a home in the area of 35 Avenue and 107 Street on Dec. 3.

An autopsy was completed on Dec. 4, but in that case, police are also not releasing the cause of death.

The additions of the three victims brings Edmonton's homicide count for 2019 to 27.

Anyone with information about any of the homicides is being asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.