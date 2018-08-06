Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Suspicious fire at home under construction in north Edmonton
A fire at this under construction home in north Edmonton on Monday, August 6, 2018 has been deemed suspicious.
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 5:35PM MDT
Investigators believe a fire at a north Edmonton house currently under construction was intentionally set.
Edmonton Fire Rescue responded to a home in the Griesbach neighbourhood at approximately 2:15 a.m.
The fire was out by 2:46 a.m., EFR said.
Only the basement wall remains standing.
There’s no cause or damage estimate yet.