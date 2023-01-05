Suspicious fire destroys church south of Edmonton

A church was destroyed in a New Year's Eve fire near the village of Hay Lakes southeast of Edmonton.

First responders arrived at St. Joseph Lutheran Church around 11:30 p.m. to find the building "completely engulfed in flames."

"Despite efforts of the first responders, the church was completely burned," Wetaskiwin RCMP said in a release on Thursday.

The fire was intentionally set, police said.

According to findachurch.ca, St. Joseph Lutheran Church opened in 1907.

Anyone with information about the suspicious fire is asked to call Mounties at 780-312-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.